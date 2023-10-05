Unsafe memory access is ruinous

Industry Expert Blogs
|
Unsafe memory access is ruinousCodasip Blog - Roddy Urquhart, Codasip
Oct. 05, 2023
Most organizations are aware of cybercrime attempts such as phishing, installing malware from dodgy websites or ransomware attacks and undertake countermeasures. However, relatively little attention has been given to memory safety vulnerabilities such as buffer overflows or over-reads. For decades industry has created billions of lines of C & C++ code but addressing the resulting memory safety risks has been a tough challenge. This blog series will explore memory vulnerabilities, the causes of memory unsafety and potential preventative measures.
Search Silicon IP
Related Blogs
- Mitigating Side-Channel Attacks In Post Quantum Cryptography (PQC) With Secure-IC Solutions
- Digitizing Data Using Optical Character Recognition (OCR)
- Morello Program one year on: A step closer to securing our digital future
- Secure-IC is ready for ASIL B or ASIL D levels projects with its Securyzr integrated Secure Element
- ARM vs RISC-V: A Game Theory perspective