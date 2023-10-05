Unsafe memory access is ruinous

Most organizations are aware of cybercrime attempts such as phishing, installing malware from dodgy websites or ransomware attacks and undertake countermeasures. However, relatively little attention has been given to memory safety vulnerabilities such as buffer overflows or over-reads. For decades industry has created billions of lines of C & C++ code but addressing the resulting memory safety risks has been a tough challenge. This blog series will explore memory vulnerabilities, the causes of memory unsafety and potential preventative measures.

