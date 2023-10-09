Arm A-Profile Architecture Developments 2023

As computing demands continue to evolve with the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) and advancing security threats, it is imperative that the foundational computing architecture at the heart of the world’s devices continues to evolve. This is why our engineering teams add new features and technologies to the pervasive Arm architecture, with the software teams then ensuring that software lands on these future features and technologies as seamlessly as possible.

How the Arm architecture is developed

Arm releases annual updates to the Arm Instruction Set Architecture (ISA) which are created in collaboration with our diverse set of partners from across the Arm ecosystem. The process involves silicon partners, operating system vendors and OEMs, Arm’s internal engineering teams and standards bodies.

A strongly curated ISA ensures that software continues to work on historic and new hardware for years to come. Arm works closely with Linaro and a host of other partners to enable the Arm ISA in the most widely used software upstream communities, such as Linux kernel and distros, to help deliver the broadest developer ecosystem on the planet.

