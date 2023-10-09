Denying China RISC-V

The huffing and puffing in US Congressional corridors about stopping China having access to RISC-V begs the question: How can you actually do this?

It’s all very well, stopping Intel or Nvidia, selling their chips to China, or stopping foundries making chips made on particular process nodes to China, or to stop equipment companies selling defined equipment types to China, because there are not so many such companies and they all have managements, or come under governments, which are friendly to the US.

