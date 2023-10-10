RISC-V: An Open Standard - Backed by a Global Community - to Enable Open Computing for All

The entire tech ecosystem benefits from standards being open, whether it’s RISC-V or other popular standards such Ethernet, HTTPS, JPEG, or USB.

Three key reasons RISC-V is strategically important

Open Standards have been critical to technology innovation, adoption, and growth for decades Open Standards create access to opportunities and spur growth for a wide range of stakeholders (jobs, consumers, research, academia, industry, etc) RISC-V is the defined open standard Instruction Set Architecture for computing

Open Standards have been critical to technology innovation, adoption, and growth for decades

Throughout history, interoperable standards provide incentives for more customers to buy new types of products, creating additional opportunities for more vendors to provide them, competing on value-added features and services. Compatibility based on such standards is essential for innovation on a global basis within the larger tech ecosystem. Competition is not based on shared standards, but rather on the unique value that each vendor adds on top of the standardized layer.

Engaging in the cultivation of global standards has long been a hallmark of technical leaders in the US as well as around the world, who have not only participated across the spectrum of traditional standards organizations but led the way in forming more than a thousand consortia, alliances, and fora that have brought some of the most important information and communications technology standards to the marketplace.

