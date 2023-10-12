Ensuring the Health and Reliability of Multi-Die Systems

From generative AI tools that rapidly produce chatbot responses to high-performance computing (HPC) applications enabling financial forecasting and weather modeling, it’s clear we’re in a whole new realm of processing power demand. Given these compute-intensive workloads, monolithic SoCs are no longer capable to meet today’s processing needs. Engineering ingenuity, however, has answered the call with the emergence of multi-die systems, a masterpiece of heterogeneous integration in a single package that delivers new levels of system power and performance, yield advantages as well as acceleration of additional system functionality.With so much riding on multi-die systems, how do you ensure their health and reliability through their lifecycles?

Chip testing is essential for any silicon design. Multi-die systems, in particular, require thorough testing from the die through the system level, including all of the interconnects (like Universal Chiplet Interconnect Express (UCIe)) that tie each component together. In this blog post, we’ll take a closer look at the unique issues for multi-die systems and how testing and silicon lifecycle management can ensure that these complex designs will work reliably as intended. You can also gain additional insights by watching our on-demand, six-part webinar series, “Requirements for Multi-Die System Success.” The series covers multi-die system trends and challenges, early architecture design, co-design and system analysis, die-to-die connectivity, verification, and system health.

