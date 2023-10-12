CHES Celebrates 25 Years, Names Paper by Intrinsic ID Founders in the Top 3 Most-Cited Papers in the History of the Conference

Industry Expert Blogs
CHES Celebrates 25 Years, Names Paper by Intrinsic ID Founders in the Top 3 Most-Cited Papers in the History of the ConferenceIntrinsic ID Blog - Pim Tuyls, founder & CEO
Oct. 12, 2023
This year, the Conference on Cryptographic Hardware and Embedded Systems (CHES), celebrated its 25th anniversary. As part of the celebration, the conference named the three “most noticeable” papers in the history of the conference, based on the objective measure of number of citations. One of these was a paper written in 2007 by the co-founders of Intrinsic ID, Pim Tuyls and Geert-Jan Schrijen, along with two of their former colleagues from Philips Research, Jorge Guajardo, and Sandeep Kumar. The paper titled “FPGA PUFs and Their Use for IP Protection” has been cited over 1500 times since its initial publication.