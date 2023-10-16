Develop Software for the Cortex-M Security Extensions Using Arm DS and Arm GNU Toolchain

This post describes the steps to create a basic TrustZone example for the Armv8-M processor with Security Extension by using Arm DS and Arm GNU toolchain. It is assumed that you have a basic knowledge of the Armv8-M Security Extension and embedded-M software programming.

The Secure and Non-secure images make function calls across security boundary based on Armv8-M Security Extension. The steps to create a basic TrustZone example for the Armv8-M processor using Arm DS and Arm GNU toolchain are as follows:

Configure system and memory. Create and build Secure project in Arm DS. Create and build Non-secure project in Arm DS. Run Secure and Non-secure images in Arm DS with FVP.

