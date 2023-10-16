Develop Software for the Cortex-M Security Extensions Using Arm DS and Arm GNU Toolchain

1-56/112G Multi-protocol Serdes (Interlaken, JESD204, CPRI, Ethernet, OIF/CEI)
Develop Software for the Cortex-M Security Extensions Using Arm DS and Arm GNU Toolchainarm Blogs - Sue Wu, Arm
Oct. 16, 2023
This post describes the steps to create a basic TrustZone example for the Armv8-M processor with Security Extension by using Arm DS and Arm GNU toolchain. It is assumed that you have a basic knowledge of the Armv8-M Security Extension and embedded-M software programming.
The Secure and Non-secure images make function calls across security boundary based on Armv8-M Security Extension. The steps to create a basic TrustZone example for the Armv8-M processor using Arm DS and Arm GNU toolchain are as follows:
- Configure system and memory.
- Create and build Secure project in Arm DS.
- Create and build Non-secure project in Arm DS.
- Run Secure and Non-secure images in Arm DS with FVP.