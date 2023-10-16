Revolutionizing Electronic Circuit Testing and Debugging Using JTAG

The Joint Test Action Group (JTAG) was formed in mid 1980s to develop a method of verifying designs and testing printed circuit boards after manufacture. Prior to the development of JTAG, testing and debugging of electronic circuits was a time-consuming and costly process. Engineers had to manually probe and test each individual pin on a circuit board, which was not only slow but also prone to errors.

JTAG was created to provide a standardized interface for testing and debugging electronic circuits. It uses a special set of test access ports (TAPs) that allow engineers to interact with the circuit and perform a wide range of tests and debugging tasks.

The first version of the JTAG standard was released in 1990, and it quickly gained popularity among engineers and manufacturers. In the years since, the JTAG standard has been revised and updated several times, with new features and capabilities added to make testing and debugging even easier and more efficient.

Click here to read more ...



