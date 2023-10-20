Why You Can't Trust Your NPU Vendor's Benchmarks

Industry Expert Blogs
|
Why You Can't Trust Your NPU Vendor's BenchmarksQuadric Blog - Quadric
Oct. 20, 2023
Your Spreadsheet Doesn’t Tell the Whole Story.
Thinking of adding an NPU to your next SoC design? Then you’ll probably begin the search by sending prospective vendors a list of questions, typically called an RFI (Request for Information) or you may just send a Vendor Spreadsheet. These spreadsheets ask for information such as leadership team, IP design practices, financial status, production history, and – most importantly – performance information, aka “benchmarks”.
It's easy to get benchmark information on most IP – these benchmarks are well understood. For an analog I/O cell you might collect jitter specs. For a specific 128-pt complex FFT on a DSP there’s very little wiggle room for the vendor to shade the truth. However, it’s a real challenge for benchmarks for machine learning inference IP, which is usually called an NPU or NPU accelerator.
Why is it such a challenge for NPUs? There are two common major gaps in collecting useful “apples to apples” comparison data on NPU IP: [1] not specifically identifying the exact source code repository of a benchmark, and [2] not specifying that the entire benchmark code be run end to end, with any omissions reported in detail
Search Silicon IP
Related Blogs
- Digitizing Data Using Optical Character Recognition (OCR)
- Obsolete & EOL Parts
- Intel Embraces the RISC-V Ecosystem: Implications as the Other Shoe Drops
- Mitigating Side-Channel Attacks In Post Quantum Cryptography (PQC) With Secure-IC Solutions
- Moortec "Let's Talk PVT Monitoring" Series with CTO Oliver King