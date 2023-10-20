Buffer bound vulnerabilities and their dangers

Many common vulnerabilities are related to software failing to respect the bounds of buffers. There are two main classes of buffer bound vulnerability – buffer overflow and buffer over-read. Both of these can lead to deviations in the execution flow or the malicious extraction of important data or code injection.

What are buffer overflows?

Buffers are used in many electronic systems – especially those in communication or streaming data. Buffer overflows occur when a process attempts to write data outside the bounds of the buffer. The result is that data is written into an area used for some other purpose resulting in the corruption of that memory. The damage varies depending on how the adjacent memory is being used.

