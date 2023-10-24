Industry Expert Blogs
Causes of memory unsafetyCodasip Blog - Roddy Urquhart, Codasip
Oct. 24, 2023
In our first blog in this series, we looked at the high costs associated with memory safety failures. In the second post we saw that commonly used methods to ensure processor integrity were not adequate. This means that memory unsafety is a characteristic of many of today’s systems. In this blog we look at some of the causes of memory unsafety.
What is memory unsafety?
In our previous blog post we looked at buffer bounds problems such as buffer overflows and over-reads. The root cause of these vulnerabilities is unsafe programming. Major software vendors consistently report memory unsafety problems. For example, the Chromium open-source browser project has stated that 69% of CVEs (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) reported relate to memory unsafety.
