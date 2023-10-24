Why eMMC is still a good low-budget storage option?

eMMC is one of the most common storage media available inside many products in the market. “eMMC” itself stands for “Embedded Multi Media Card”. It is a successor of the previously popular MMC storage. Although MMC had its moment in the spotlight for a while, it eventually died due to competition from faster and more durable storage options like the Flash, USB, NVME SSD, and so on.

So, the question is, why is it that we still hear “eMMC” being mentioned in the market? When in fact its predecessor “MMC”, which is basically the same as eMMC, is no more a competition? The answer is quite simple if we do a thorough comparison of the performance, feature, and cost analysis of eMMC with the other popular storage media. This will help us understand why the product manufacturer still today chooses to give eMMC a go even when as a consumer it seems to us, unnecessary.

Where is the eMMC storage used?

eMMC storage is a primary source of reliable and fast flash storage. Ideally, we see these cards being used in mobile phones, game consoles, handheld tablets, and more. It Is also possible to see eMMC in smart TVs and refrigerators.

Some of the selling products have been using eMMC for a long time. One example is Raspberry Pi’s CM4 (Compute Module 4), which is a popular choice for people building low-cost and high-performance IoT applications. The only difference between eMMC and MMC is that MMC is a removable storage while eMMC is soldered down.

