The Road Ahead

The progress RISC-V has made in the past few years is amazing. The leap from being an ISA deployed for basic embedded cores to powering high performance applications in consumer products, datacenters, autonomous vehicles, and next generation wearables, has come faster and stronger than anyone anticipated. The RISC-V community has grown from a few dozen contributors to more than 3,900 members – spanning markets, applications, and geographies. The ISA has become foundational technology for the entire semiconductor industry, and we are now witnessing the beginning of a profound shift toward RISC-V. Some of the world’s largest and most influential technology companies have joined our ranks and further strengthened our ecosystem, a community which, over time, will rival all others. Qualcomm and Google’s recent announcement of their collaboration on a RISC-V based wearables platform that will power next generation Wear OS solutions is a groundbreaking milestone that will pave the way for more RISC-V products within the ecosystem. This further highlights the relevance and momentum of RISC-V’s unstoppable march.

RISC–V is clearly real, growing rapidly and here to stay!

At SiFive, we are urgently re-inventing computing. We have been driving the RISC-V transformation since its inception and our products are being integrated by the most talented designers, in the most innovative products, across the global semiconductor industry.

Smart, fast-growing businesses regularly pause to take a hard look at their priorities to ensure their strategies, workflows, capabilities, and people are fully aligned. After years of rapid growth, we looked at SiFive’s business and saw the need to realign our operations with the forward-looking objectives of the company. While preserving our nimbleness and close collaboration with customers, we identified a need to refocus our priorities and our resources on the most promising opportunities.

The resulting restructuring has created a lot of discussion and some misplaced speculation amongst the RISC‑V and semiconductor communities. I feel it is important to share our rationale with you.

Click here to read more ...



