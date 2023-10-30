Synopsys CXL Protocol Verification Solutions Proven with Real World Vendor Devices at the CXL Compliance Test Event (CTE 002)

The CXL Consortium Compliance Test Event 002 (CTE 002) took place October 2-6, 2023, in Portland, Oregon, US. The event enabled consortium members to test their solution’s interoperability with other consortium members and vendors. Members were allowed to test compliance specified testcases and check their product’s Interoperability in the field.

Synopsys protocol verification solutions experts demonstrated 2 setups covering host and device configurations by using Synopsys Virtual System Adaptor (VSA), Speed Adaptors (SA) and transactor over ZeBu® EP1, the industry’s fastest emulation platform. See figure 1 and 2 for the Host and Device setups presented.

