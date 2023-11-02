Pioneering Seamless Interoperability on Cloud Across the Semiconductor Design Ecosystem

Any business that aims to stand out in a competitive market will apply its own “special sauce” to its offerings. In the semiconductor industry, this phenomenon is also applicable. In the constant quest for differentiated designs delivering optimal power, performance, and area (PPA), chip design teams compete with their peers by utilizing a different set of tools and IP, deployed in a unique manner. As more designers migrate their design and verification workloads to the cloud, they expect to continue using their unique mix of tools, libraries, and process design kits (PDKs) in that environment.

However, system-to-system interoperability has not yet made its way into the narrative when deploying electronic design automation (EDA) workloads on cloud. With more chip design and verification workloads moving to the cloud, it is becoming increasingly urgent to ensure that products from different vendors can be accessed easily and securely from a common environment. To foster a more customer-friendly EDA-in-the-cloud experience, Synopsys is bringing together various semiconductor ecosystem players through the new Synopsys Cloud OpenLink program, the industry’s first multi-vendor-friendly environment of EDA, IP, and foundry providers on the Synopsys Cloud platform.

Enabling seamless interoperability and secure access to a diverse array of chip design and verification assets in the cloud, the Synopsys Cloud OpenLink program lets design teams focus on what they do best: developing better quality chips, faster.

