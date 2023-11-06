Showcasing AI-Driven Analog Design Migration at Samsung SAFE Forum

Earlier this year, I had the opportunity to attend and present at Samsung SAFE Forum (SFF) in San Jose, California, during the “Advanced Technology and Design Infrastructure” session. The session started with a Tech Talk delivered by Sangyun Kim, VP and head of Design Technology, Samsung Electronics, who artfully articulated several important technology insights and trends: advanced FinFET technology and the Samsung technology roadmap, 3D IC and multi-die integration, and design migration solutions to help customers quickly take advantage of the most optimized Synopsys technologies for their applications. Later, the session included partners presentations, which is where I came in.

My presentation titled “Accelerating Analog and Digital Design Migration Using Synopsys.ai” focused on one of Samsung’s key topics: rapid analog design migration challenges. I started my talk by highlighting several key high-value problems our customers and partners are telling us they need help with:

Rapidly migrating designs to new process technology nodes to keep up with the industry’s relentless and continuous push forward

Using multi-die integration to extend Moore’s law into the SysMoore era

Getting to market quickly by ensuring first-time-right silicon

Delivering highly robust electronic systems, especially for mission-critical applications

