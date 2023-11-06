When Attempts To Establish IP Empires Died

Industry Expert Blogs
When Attempts To Establish IP Empires DiedMannerisms - David Manners
Nov. 06, 2023
In May 2008, the EC’s Director General for Competition, Philip Lowe, said that international bodies had to co-operate to stop companies from hiding their patent position from industry standards-setting bodies in order to claim royalties on them after the standard has been set.
Moreover they must, said Lowe, get companies to reveal the amounts they intended to charge for licensing patents which may be adopted in standards.