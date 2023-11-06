USB4 Version 2.0 - Link Configurations

USB4 Version 2.0 specification was released by the USB Promoter Group earlier this year. This specification enables up to 80Gbps link speed per direction in symmetric mode and 120Gbps link speed in asymmetric mode.

The new version brings with it the possibility of configuring the USB4 link in asymmetric mode or transitioning to it from the symmetric mode.

There are a few changes in the terminologies as well for describing a USB4 link. The term Dual-Lane is no longer used. Instead, a USB4 link that uses two bonded lanes to transmit and receive data is called an Aggregated Link, which can be a Symmetric Link or an Asymmetric Link.