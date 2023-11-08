EDA in the Cloud: Astera Labs, AWS, Arm, and Cadence Report

Earlier this week I wrote a post covering the AWS presentation from HOT CHIPS about the Nitro project. Although the Nitro chips all contain Arm processors, that doesn't make them "Arm servers" in the sense that the processor running the application code is an Arm. Anthony Liguori mentioned in passing that Annapurna (part of AWS) had also created an Arm-based server chip called Graviton. This is the chip under the hood if you use an AWS EC2 A1 instance.

Click here to read more ...



