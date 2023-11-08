IMG DXD: A New Horizon for Cloud Gaming

Imagination Technologies has marked a significant leap in technology with the introduction of its IMG DXD GPU. Primarily designed to conquer the ever-expanding cloud gaming arena, DXD isn't confined to just enhancing gaming experiences; it serves as a cost-effective solution, optimising rack density, power efficiency, and overall design costs. This breakthrough holds paramount significance in the PC and desktop markets, encompassing mainstream PC gaming, productivity applications, and the burgeoning cloud gaming sphere.

The ability of DXD to scale into multi-core units is a game-changer, allowing systems to transcend the DirectX* 11 feature level. This enables features like fragment shading rate under the Vulkan API. The execution of shaders in zones, as opposed to individual pixels, significantly reduces computational complexity and bandwidth consumption. This is especially advantageous in scenes with uniform backgrounds, reducing processing, bandwidth, and power requirements.

Click here to read more ...



