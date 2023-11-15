CXL 3.1: What's Next for CXL-based Memory in the Data Center

Today (Nov. 14th, 2023) the CXL™ Consortium announced the continued evolution of the Compute Express Link™ standard with the release of the 3.1 specification. CXL 3.1, backward compatible with all previous generations, improves fabric manageability, further optimizes resource utilization, enables trusted compute environments, extends memory sharing and pooling to avoid stranded memory, and facilitates memory sharing between accelerators. When deployed, these improvements will boost the performance of AI and other demanding compute workloads.

Supercomputing 2023 (SC23), going on this week in Denver, provided the perfect backdrop for announcing this latest advancement in the CXL standard. At SC23, the Consortium is hosting demos from 16 ecosystem partners at the CXL pavilion (Booth #1301) including Rambus. There, we’re demonstrating the newly-announced Rambus CXL Platform Development Kit (PDK) performing memory tiering operations.

Click here to read more ...



