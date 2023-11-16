How Innosilicon makes Fantasy a reality

In 2021, Innosilicon launched the Fantasy One Graphics Card, based on IMG BXT GPU IP. A single Fantasy One card can achieve 4K-level performance for both desktop and cloud gaming with 5 TFLOPS of rendering power, and this performance can be doubled by running two cards together on a server. The card has been perfectly tailored for the expanding Android cloud gaming market, delivering exceptional cost and power efficiency for entertaining mobile experiences via the cloud.

Now, the Innosilicon team has shared their latest accomplishments with the Fantasy One card: forty-four instances supported simultaneously on a single board. Each game runs at about 30fps with a low power draw and with just one card.

This is a significant milestone on their development journey that highlights the capabilities of their product and the benefits to data centre businesses of exploring newer graphics card solutions for their services. In the below interview, Huck He, Principal SoC Architect at Innosilicon, discusses their vision, how they achieved these results, and where they are going next.

