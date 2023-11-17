Insights Into the Evolutions and Optimizations of PCIe 6.0

The PCIe protocol (Peripheral Component Interconnect Express) had its first generation in 2003, being a huge breakthrough in the industry by allowing up to 2.5 GT/s per lane in a serial computer expansion bus. The protocol has since evolved many times, always doubling its transfer rate compared to the previous generation and bringing new features and optimizations whenever needed.

The latest release was announced in 2022, in which PCIe 6.0 was introduced with up to 64.0 GT/s speed per lane. As was announced at the PCI-SIG Developers Conference in San Jose, 2023, PCIe 6.0 not only again doubled the speed but also prepared the grounds for many generations to come. The changes were made considering many necessary optimizations to the existing rules, considering the industry usage and experience of 20 years. New concepts and technologies were introduced, such as 1b/1b encoding, PAM4 modulation, and Flit Mode operation.

Click here to read more ...



