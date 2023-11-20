Unlock the Possibilities with HiFive Unmatched RISC-V Development Boards

MIPI C-PHY/D-PHY Combo v1.2 IP in TSMC(5nm, 7nm, 12/16nm, 28nm and 40nm)
Nov. 20, 2023
We have had a lot of requests for HiFive Unmatched Boards since the first model sold out, and to meet this immediate demand we are making another 1000 available to you through our distribution partner, Mouser Electronics. These boards are liable to go quickly, so if you’re looking for a flexible development platform to try out your new RISC-V designs place your order soon.
The updated Revision B boards are completely software compatible with the originals, and are powered by the SiFive Freedom U740 (FU740), an SoC that includes a high-performance multi-core, 64-bit dual-issue, superscalar RISC-V processor (Quad SiFive Essential™ U74-MC) with 16GB of DDR4, Gigabit Ethernet, PCIe expansion, USB 3, and M.2 sockets for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and NVMe storage. The complex is accompanied by a single SiFive Essential S71 monitor core available for real time applications.
