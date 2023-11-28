Meet Synopsys.ai Copilot, Industry's First GenAI Capability for Chip Design

Industry Expert Blogs
Meet Synopsys.ai Copilot, Industry's First GenAI Capability for Chip DesignSynopsys Blog - Geetha Rangarajan, Synopsys
Nov. 28, 2023
As you’re developing your chip, imagine the time and effort saved if you got almost-instant answers to questions about your electronic design automation (EDA) tools, right from your fingertips. No more searching through software manuals or sifting through other online resources in the middle of your project. Look ahead into the near future and picture being able to get deeper, more prescriptive insights to help you deliver even better chips, faster.
That future is closer than you think.
With the introduction of Synopsys.ai Copilot, Synopsys is harnessing the power of generative AI (GenAI) to bolster design teams with new levels of productivity. Integrated into the full Synopsys EDA stack, Synopsys.ai Copilot is the world’s first GenAI capability for chip design. Trained on the trusted materials that you rely on today, the technology collaborates with engineers on their everyday workflows. What’s more, as Synopsys.ai Copilot learns from your projects, it will eventually be able to deliver more meaningful guidance based on your organization’s best practices and institutional knowledge.
