Rambus Expands Quantum Safe Solutions with Quantum Safe Engine IP

The dawn of quantum computers sparks both excitement and concern. While powerful quantum computers have the potential to solve some of the world’s most challenging computational problems, their potential impact on security cannot be ignored.

Quantum computers leverage the principles of quantum mechanics, utilizing qubits instead of classic bits. This allows them to perform some classes of calculations much faster than even today’s most powerful super computers. Tasks that are currently considered computationally impossible would become trivial for a quantum computer, including breaking public key cryptography, which is the backbone of secure communication on the internet. New Quantum Safe algorithms, capable of withstanding attacks from computer computers, are required.

Adapting to the quantum threat involves not only developing quantum-resistant systems but also implementing them in a timely manner. The Rambus Quantum Safe IP portfolio, including the newly launched Rambus Quantum Safe Engine (QSE) IP core, is designed to support customers with the transition to Quantum Safe Cryptography starting today, protecting their past, current and future data in the quantum computing era.

