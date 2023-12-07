Building Verification Infrastructure for Complex PCIe Verification

PCIe (Peripheral Component Interconnect Express) is a high-speed serial interconnect that is widely used in consumer and server applications. Over generations, PCIe has undergone diversified changes, spread across transaction, data link and physical layers. The latest PCIe 6.0 specification, too, has significant changes like the introduction of the flit concept, PAM4 signaling, L0p, shared flow control, and the fixed TLP format. The evolution of several generations has disrupted the existing design flow, thus making the verification process a critical and challenging aspect. Verifying all these new features and enhancements across several generations of PCIe while maintaining backward compatibility requires advanced system-level verification to ensure at a first-order that things did not break and then to verify the intricate new changes. There are several challenges in the verification, as mentioned further, which require corresponding great infrastructure to support it.

