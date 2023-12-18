Process technology analysis: Navigating analog IP migration with precision

Analog design migration is a key enabler of innovation in the semiconductor market. It’s no longer just an engineering consideration however, it’s a strategic imperative for any company looking to bring new solutions to market and maintain a competitive edge. More recently, this approach has become even more critical as geopolitical factors introduce supply chain uncertainties, making robust and adaptable design migration strategies essential.

With the industry’s push toward smaller nodes for better power, performance, area (PPA), and cost, the need for an effective migration process is crucial to enhance productivity, manage node complexity, satisfy evolving design rules, and maximize the return on original IP designs.

The critical role of process technology analysis

For design engineers considering migrating an existing analog IP to a new node, a clear understanding of process technology analysis is crucial. Device performance, technology characteristics, functional requirements, and design methodology are integral components that engineers must consider. Precision and strategy are critical to successfully navigating the complexities involved.

Traditionally this analysis would be a labor-intensive manual process, often involving scripts and spanning several months. The resulting resource-heavy analyses and prolonged timeframes frequently causing significant delays to critical business decisions. Given the increasing complexity in technology and market demands, this approach is quickly becoming unsustainable.

