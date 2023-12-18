RISC-V Summit report: Meta leads the way for custom processors

As a regular attendee of the RISC-V Summit US, I’ve come to appreciate the unique blend of cutting-edge technology discussions and the sunny California weather. Indeed, a welcome departure for a Central European like myself, accustomed to slightly different climates.

Of course, I attended lots of technical sessions as well as the keynotes. I could not help but notice a strong alignment between Meta’s strategy shared in their keynote and our Custom Compute strategy. In fact, the focus on customization throughout the event made this year’s trip an even more pleasant experience than usual. Let me explain why.

Meta said: RISC-V is the way to go

Over the years, I’ve witnessed the RISC-V Summit evolve into a gathering where not only the temperature rises but also the prominence of attendees and speakers. It’s a clear sign that RISC-V, as a technology, is maturing and gaining traction among some of the biggest players in the industry. This year, one keynote caught my attention. Not just because of the company behind it, but because of the profound statements made about the future of RISC-V technology.

In a world where tech giants shape the course of technological evolution, Meta’s embrace of RISC-V at the RISC-V Summit US speaks volumes. The company revealed plans to implement RISC-V across a spectrum of products. “We’ve identified that RISC-V is the way to go for us moving forward for all the products we have in the roadmap. That includes not just next-generation video transcoders but also next-generation inference accelerators and training chips.”, says Prahlad Venkatapuram, Senior Director of Engineering at Meta. The decision wasn’t just about keeping up with the trends; it was a strategic move to address critical challenges.

