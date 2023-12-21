The Age of AI Demands Faster Chip Development: Only Arm and Cadence Deliver

Industry Expert Blogs
The Age of AI Demands Faster Chip Development: Only Arm and Cadence Deliverarm Blogs - Kevork Kechichian, EVP, Solutions Engineering, Arm
Dec. 21, 2023
Strategic collaboration accelerates Custom Silicon for evolving AI workloads
As AI continues its rapid evolution, optimized silicon is crucial to unlock next-generation applications. Arm serves as a foundation for this innovation with its CPU, GPU and related technologies and pioneering solutions like the Arm Neoverse Compute Subsystems (CSS), introduced earlier this year.
CSS are validated and performance-optimized subsystems – building blocks seamlessly integrated into systems-on-chip (SoCs) – designed to mitigate risk, reduce non-recurring engineering (NRE) costs, and expedite the time to market. Neoverse CSS gives partners the flexibility needed to take these building blocks, tailor them for cutting-edge process nodes, and enable access to custom acceleration for new AI applications. Considering the increased complexity of CSS and the level of expertise needed to assemble a competitive CSS, software is a critical component of each delivery, from drivers all the way to the application layer, with partner-specific workloads used to optimize performance and power.
This process involves taking Arm Neoverse platform IP and refining it for enhanced performance, power efficiency, and area optimization, using a state-of-the-art foundry processes. This initiative is an integral part of Arm Total Design, an ecosystem program designed to smooth and speed delivery of customized SoCs, a critical aspect in the era of AI.