Living on the Smart Edge: reflecting on a great year at Ceva

As we bid farewell to 2023, it is with great satisfaction that we look at our remarkable achievements. This year has been a transformative one for Ceva, marked by the beginning of a new era for Ceva and its partners – the era of the smart edge, with focus on IP innovation and growth.

Refocus on innovative IP for the Smart Edge

We define the Smart Edge as consisting of all devices that are close either to the user – like wearables and cars, the sensor – like smart home and smart cities, or the edge of the network – such as access points, satellites, and base stations, as illustrated in below diagram. Smart edge devices can be found in all markets which Ceva focuses on, in consumer IoT, mobile, automotive, infrastructure, industrial, and personal computing. As a result, we have redefined our mission statement to capture this firm commitment – to be the partner of choice for transformative IP solutions for the Smart Edge.

As part of this transformation, Ceva has expanded its IP portfolio solutions to offer a comprehensive silicon IP portfolio including platforms for 5G cellular, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, UWB, and NB-IoT, processors for digital signal processing (DSP), TinyML processing, and neural processing (NPU), as well as embedded application software IP for ambient sensing and immersive audio that makes it easy for customers to deploy application ready end user solutions that utilize audio, voice and sensors.

Click here to read more ...



