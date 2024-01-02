BLE Set to Dominate Indoor Positioning Systems

Indoor positioning systems – helping me figure out where I am in the mall, where is the specific item I want to buy, where is the latest shipment of iPhones in this warehouse – this is a need still not well met through existing solutions. GPS doesn’t work indoors, RFID tags and QR or barcodes don’t help if you aren’t already close, and Wi-Fi is too expensive and power hungry to serve as a widely deployed location system. Newer standards like UWB have some advantages and some drawbacks, unless coupled with Bluetooth BLE which stands out as the most obvious protocol to serve this space.

The Market Opportunity

Research forecasts over 530 million BLE based positioning devices shipping annually by 2030, thanks to a very respectable 28.5% CAGR though 2030. Where are all these indoor positioning system devices going?

Click here to read more ...



