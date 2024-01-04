GPUs in cars are for more than just graphics

The cockpit domain controller (CDC) is the traditional home for a car’s GPU. Here it can drive the graphics on the dashboard, maintaining a highly responsive and intuitive user interface with the vehicle, or even delivering gaming experiences for passengers. As the screens in vehicles become more numerous and their resolutions increase, the demand on a car’s GPU for graphics processing in the CDC is expected to grow.

However, there is another emerging source of processing requirements which the GPU is well-placed to support: ADAS. As has become apparent in other industries (such as the data centre) a GPU is good for so much more than just graphics processing. It is a flexible and programmable accelerator that can execute a diverse array of tasks with high performance and efficiency. GPUs are a valid processing option for many of the compute workloads that form the backbone of ADAS and autonomous vehicles.

