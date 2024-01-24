Avoiding Multi-Die System Re-spins with New Early Architecture Exploration Technology

Sensor fusion solutions for augmented and virtual reality, robotics, motion controllers, and IoT
Avoiding Multi-Die System Re-spins with New Early Architecture Exploration TechnologySynopsys Blog - Kamal Desai, Synopsys
Jan. 24, 2024
Getting an early jump on architecture exploration of multi-die systems can yield valuable benefits, such as preventing costly design respins. However, the exploration process has traditionally been rather manual, with most designers relying on static spreadsheets and ad-hoc in-house tools. As a result, it’s challenging to meet key performance indicators (KPIs) or even project schedules.
Now, there’s a new dynamic, early system architecture exploration solution designed to accelerate architecture realization for multi-die systems: Synopsys Platform Architect for Multi-Die Systems.
The solution is built on the industry leading Synopsys Platform Architect™, which provides SystemC™ transaction-level modeling-based tools for early analysis and optimization of SoC architectures for performance and power. This new tool, validated by designers of AI and automotive multi-die systems, accounts for the complex interdependencies of multi-die systems. Read on to learn more about how this dynamic, model-based performance and power analysis and simulation technology can help mitigate the risks of system architecture decisions while enhancing turnaround times for multi-die system designs.
