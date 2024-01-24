New CXL 3.1 Controller IP for Next-Generation Data Centers

The AI boom is giving rise to profound changes in the data center; compute-intensive workloads are driving an unprecedented demand for low latency, high-bandwidth connectivity between CPUs, accelerators and storage. The Compute Express Link® (CXL®) interconnect offers new ways for data centers to enhance performance and efficiency.

As data centers grapple with increasingly complex AI workloads, the need for efficient communication between various components becomes paramount. CXL addresses this need by providing low-latency, high bandwidth connections that can improve overall memory and system performance.

