Effectively hiding sensitive data with RISC-V Zk and custom instructions

ICE-IP-338 High-speed XTS-GCM Multi Stream Inline Cipher Engine
Industry Expert Blogs
|
Effectively hiding sensitive data with RISC-V Zk and custom instructionsCodasip Blog - Alexey Shchekin, Codasip
Jan. 31, 2024
Cryptographic hash functions play a critical role in computer security providing a one-way transformation of sensitive data. Many information-security applications benefit from using hash functions, specifically digital signatures, message authentication codes, and other forms of authentication. The calculation of hash functions such as SHA512, SHA256, MD5 etc is a potential playground for Custom Compute. This is where the ISA flexibility enabled by RISC-V and empowered by the Zk extension, as well as the ability to merge inherently sequential bit manipulations in custom instructions help to improve the performance.
SHA512 hash function
SHA512 belongs to the ‘SHA-2’ family designed by the United States National Security Agency. Their compliance to FIPS standards have been validated through the CMVP program, jointly run by the National Institute of Standards and Technology and the Communications Security Establishment.
Search Silicon IP
Related Blogs
- Mitigating Side-Channel Attacks In Post Quantum Cryptography (PQC) With Secure-IC Solutions
- Why the HMAC did we do this?
- Adding RISC-V CPU Custom Extensions Can Boost Performance, Reduce Power, and Cut Cost in 5G, AI. AR/VR, and IoT applications
- Digitizing Data Using Optical Character Recognition (OCR)
- ARM vs RISC-V: Beginning of a new era