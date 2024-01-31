Evaluating Spatial Audio - Part 1 - Criteria & Challenges

Enhanced Neural Processing Unit for safety providing 32,768 MACs/cycle of performance for AI applications
Industry Expert Blogs
|
Evaluating Spatial Audio - Part 1 - Criteria & ChallengesCeva's Experts blog - Kaushik Sethunath, Ceva
Jan. 31, 2024
We here at Ceva, have spoken at length about spatial audio before, including this blog post talking about what it is, and this blog post about why head tracking is essential for any personal spatial audio solution.
As a quick refresher, ‘Spatial Audio’ is a broad term that we use to describe an array of audio playback technologies where the primary focus is to enable us to listen and experience sound as we do in the real world – in three dimensions. Compared to the standard stereo configuration (headphones, earbuds, two speaker configurations, etc.) where we hear sound from two main sources – left and right, spatial audio configurations are meant to feel as though they can immerse us from all directions.
What makes a given audio product system ‘Spatial’?
Search Silicon IP
Related Blogs
- What is Spatial Audio and What Does it Have To Do With Binaural Audio?
- Digitizing Data Using Optical Character Recognition (OCR)
- Mitigating Side-Channel Attacks In Post Quantum Cryptography (PQC) With Secure-IC Solutions
- Intel Embraces the RISC-V Ecosystem: Implications as the Other Shoe Drops
- What's Behind The Power Savings