Windows on Arm is Ready for Prime Time: Native Chrome Caps Momentum for the Future of Laptop Computing

The stage is set for Windows on Arm to make waves in the laptop market, following a series of significant announcements and advances.

As I wrote previously, we have seen tremendous advances in the state of Windows on Arm (WoA). This progress has not just been in the releases of new hardware and devices, but also in the software ecosystem that supports the WoA platform.

The work in 2023 and at the start of 2024 is setting the foundation for major gains to be realized for WoA throughout this year and beyond. From Google recently previewing its Chrome browser native on WoA to an ever-increasing range of development tools, momentum in the WoA ecosystem is accelerating at a significant rate.

A growing WoA application ecosystem

For the past year I have been using a WoA device, the awesome Lenovo ThinkPad X13s laptop, as my daily work machine. The list of native productivity and most commonly used applications has only continued to grow, with some significant and popular additions since last year. For example, at Microsoft’s Build conference in May 2023, Dropbox, WhatsApp, GoodNotes, and Camo were all announced with native Arm support. Other natively supported applications of note include Microsoft Office, Teams, and Edge, as well as Zoom, Spotify, Adobe Photoshop, Firefox, and Visual Studio .

This is just scratching the surface of all the applications that are now natively available on WoA. Frankly, it is difficult to keep up with the ongoing developments in the WoA ecosystem — and that is a great problem to have!

