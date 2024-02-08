Marathon Running: Memory Endurance and Retention Explained

I’ve been thinking a lot lately about the concept of endurance in my preparation for a half marathon in the Dead Sea race, and also as I start training towards my first full marathon of 42.195 kilometers three months from now. To run such long distances, high endurance is one of the most important things to focus on. Of course, it helps if you start with the right physical attributes for distance running, but that is definitely not enough. High persistence, strength and resistance training are key factors for increasing endurance.

Endurance is also one of the most important parameters for memory technology. As memory developers, one of Weebit’s key priorities is ensuring high endurance, balanced with other critical factors such as data retention.

The importance of endurance and retention

The Non-Volatile Memory (NVM) inside a system is responsible for reliably and securely storing firmware and important data such as operating system files, application data and user data. Not only must the NVM retain that data for a system’s lifetime; it must maintain consistent performance levels to ensure that applications continue to run smoothly. This means that high endurance and data retention are critical. Devices with higher endurance can serve and be used for broader use cases and applications.

