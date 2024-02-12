Generative AI to Usher in Big Opportunities in 2024

It’s official! In less than a year, Generative AI has managed to reach Gartner’s Peak of Inflated Expectations, likely in record time. Yet, all the talk and new applications around ChatGPT this year have demonstrated that GenAI is not only here to stay, but it is poised to truly alter the way knowledge work is done. It is, indeed, one of those transformative technologies that only comes about once in a blue moon. We’re seeing examples of GenAI in action in everything from real-time chat functions on e-commerce sites to code generation in software development and much more.

Last year, when I peered into my crystal ball to highlight predictions for AI in 2023, I saw a number of trends taking shape (Figure 1). I predicted that companies would simplify the integration of heterogeneous components (which we’re seeing in solutions for multi-die systems), that we’d see growing adoption of AI design tools (at Synopsys we’ve tracked over 300 AI-driven commercial tapeouts, and the trend is accelerating), that generative AI would accelerate application development (it’s quickly becoming the world’s new application platform), and that AI would be instrumental in the pursuit of net zero carbon emissions (this is a work in progress)

