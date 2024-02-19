Enhancing Chip Yield Through Machine-Learning-Driven Test Analytics Technology

What if you could determine that your semiconductor wafer has problematic dies while it’s being tested, rather than having to wait until the process has completed? Not only would this save a substantial amount of time, but also save the costs associated with testing and packaging up dies that may ultimately fail.

Semiconductor test engineers typically must wait until an entire wafer has been tested—and has moved on in the processing cycle—before they receive test data that tells them about the quality of the dies on the wafer. Testing could span many minutes or even a day, depending on the size of the wafer and the number of tests run on it.

A new machine learning-driven real-time data infrastructure (RTDI) platform is turning test data into actionable insights in milliseconds. Developed by Advantest, the Advantest Cloud Solutions™ (ACS) RTDI™ platform provides low-latency, highly secure data access and system control for semiconductor test operations. It leverages Synopsys Silicon.da real-time production analytics applications to enhance chip quality, yield, and throughput. Mutual customers using this adaptive test applications solution can also achieve improvements in chip power and performance.

Read on to learn how near-instant access to semiconductor test and silicon data gives you better control over silicon quality, while saving test time and enhancing test productivity.

