Neoverse S3 System IP: A Foundation for Confidential Compute and Multi-chiplet Infrastructure SoCs

The Neoverse S3 products introduce our 3rd generation of infrastructure-specific system IP, the ideal foundation for next generation infrastructure SOCs, for applications ranging from HPC and Machine learning down to Edge and DPU. The S3 chassis is focused on delivering key innovations like to Chiplets, Confidential Compute and industry standards like UCIe, DDR5 CXL 3.1 and PCIe Gen5/Gen6 off-the-shelf capabilities to our partners. Neoverse S3 provides the suite of system IP that offers new composability, increased IO throughput, and enhanced security. Key features of Neoverse S3 products include:

Arm RME for Confidential Compute with device assignment and aligned with industry standard DPE for ‘in use’ data protection

Upgraded IO and memory systems for PCIe Gen6, CXL 3.1, DDR5 and HBM3

Standardized Chiplet interfaces with AMBA CHI C2C over UCIe with a defined chiplet development kit to pair with an Arm compute

Enabling Confidential Compute

Security is a system level problem touching all IP in an SoC. Encryption has been used for many years to securely store or transmit data. This is referred to as protecting data “at rest” or “in transit”. The latest hardware-based security advancement is to protect data while it is “in use” in memory. The industry term for encrypting data in memory is Confidential Computing. The Armv9 architecture supports Arm Confidential Computing Architecture using a hardware technique we call “Real Management Extension” or RME. The Neoverse S3 products are the first to support RME, allowing Arm Neoverse V3 cores to support fully encrypted cloud VMs.

