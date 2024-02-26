Securing IoT Devices and Their Connectivity with All-in-One Synopsys and G+D Solution

In our increasingly connected world, there’s an ongoing need for more machines to interact with other machines. Scaling the Internet of Things (IoT) requires very efficient control and a high level of security all while allowing for seamless connectivity. It’s no trivial task, but one that can be achieved with integrated SIM (iSIM) technology and remote SIM provisioning.

Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) cards have been around for a long time, with Giesecke+Devrient (G+D) developing and delivering the first commercial SIM cards in 1991. If you have a cell phone, you will be familiar with these small security anchors that protect phones, networks, and data from fraud and misuse. They also enable phones to securely authenticate and communicate within a mobile network infrastructure managed by carriers. With deployment starting over the last few years, iSIM, also called an integrated Universal Integrated Circuit Card (iUICC), is the newest SIM kid on the block. iSIMs are embedded directly into a system on chip (SoC) as a tamper-resistant secure element, bringing trust and enabling secure connectivity and control, while saving cost and space, simplifying the system development process, and overall offering a significant ease-of-use improvement in the way IoT device connectivity is activated and secured. In addition to the functional advantages, the iSIM also offers sustainability benefits such as reduced CO 2 emissions.

