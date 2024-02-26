LE Audio and Auracast Aim to Personalize the Audio Experience

High Performance Second Generation Extended MIPI CSI2 Receiver
LE Audio and Auracast Aim to Personalize the Audio ExperienceCeva's Experts blog - Franz Dugand, Ceva
Feb. 26, 2024
We live in a noisy world. At an airport trying to hear flight update announcements through the background clamor, in a crowded sports bar wanting to hear the play-by-play for the one game that interests us, or sharing a favorite song with a group of friends amid unrelenting street noise. Perhaps we’re gaming with friends and want to share the same rich audio experience, or our hearing aids fail to pick up clear audio from our home TV or a speaker at a conference. We want to wrap ourselves (and perhaps a few friends) in a sound bubble, able to hear and share only what we want to hear, while allowing designated interruptions to break through. That’s what Auracast, an extension to LE Audio announced a couple of years ago by the Bluetooth SIG, promises to offer. A personalized audio experience extended to a select few friends and select interrupts.
