Revolutionising Smart Vehicle Experiences: Imagination & SemiDrive

The automotive industry is undergoing a significant transformation, and the creation of intelligent cockpits is crucial for shaping the future of smart vehicles. Imagination has partnered with SemiDrive, a leading automotive chip enterprise that has shipped over 3 million chips, to boost innovation in intelligent cockpit experiences.

Imagination’s pillars for intelligent cockpits

To drive the development of intelligent cockpits, we believe that it takes more than just technology. A deep market understanding and strong business partnerships with automotive leaders help push the boundaries of what’s possible.