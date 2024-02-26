Synopsys AMBA CHI C2C System Verification Solutions

Arm has recently introduced the AMBA CHI Chip-to-Chip Specification. This is a chip(let)-to-chip(let) extension of the AMBA CHI architecture and is referred as AMBA CHI C2C protocol. This article delves into the details of the AMBA CHI Chip-to-Chip protocol and the associated Synopsys' verification solutions tailored to meet industry demands.

.AMBA CHI C2C protocol also scales to the upcoming major revisions of AMBA CHI standard, beyond CHI Issue F (CHI-F). Please refer to our blog on Synopsys AMBA CHI-F VIP for more details on Industry leading AMBA CHI verification IP solutions.

The CHI C2C protocol enables building a system with multiple CPU, accelerator, or other device chips or chiplets using CHI protocol. In this blog, the terms "chip" and "chiplet" are used interchangeably unless explicitly stated otherwise.

Click here to read more ...



