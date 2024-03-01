Meeting the World's Growing Bandwidth Demands with a Complete 1.6T Ethernet IP Solution

If you want to learn more about Tom Petty, a web search on his name will serve up lists of the musician’s songs, videos, news articles, and photographs. Most people don’t think about the amount of data, its complexity, and all the processing inside hyperscale data centers that’s involved to deliver, in just seconds, the most relevant information to a query. But if you’re designing data center SoCs, you’re keenly aware of the need for high bandwidth and low latency. These are critical characteristics for the AI and high-performance computing (HPC) applications that make web searches—along with so many other amazing applications—possible.

What’s essential for delivering high bandwidth and low latency in our increasingly hyperconnected, data-intensive, AI-fueled world?

The Ethernet protocol has been the data connectivity backbone of the internet for over five decades. Hyperscalers, with their massive data centers managing zettabytes (and more) of information are playing an integral role in shaping the Ethernet roadmap. As the standard has evolved, its data transfer rates have increased with each generation. At a blazingly fast 1.6Tbps, the latest Ethernet iteration is poised to further transform data centers to meet our incessant demands for information at our fingertips.

While the IEEE, which oversees the Ethernet standard, is expected to finalize the latest iteration of 1.6TbE standard in 2026, a baseline set of features is expected to be completed by 2024 through 802.3dj task force. So now is the time to understand what is needed to design for 1.6T Ethernet.

