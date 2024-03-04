What Is the OSI Model, and How Can We Protect Its Critical Layers?

The OSI model is the basis for most of the modern digital communications. Let’s dive into the seven layers of the OSI model and answers the billion-dollar question: how to protect the transmitted data throughout the OSI model?

We spend hours and hours online. We send emails, play online games, sit in remote business meetings, browse the Internet… For these to happen, we are relying on seamless data flow every minute, every day. That’s why institutions worldwide have created standards for fluent communications – one of the most famous ones is the OSI model, which in order to be fully reliable needs proven security on its critical layers.

OSI model – what and why?

